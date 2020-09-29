Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa to bless BB house on Salman Khan’s show? New promo drops hint

As Bigg Boss 14 is all set to take over the television screens this weekend, the makers have shared a new promo which gives a glimpse of one of the contestants of the show.

It is just days left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 and the fans are certainly counting days for the return of the much talked about reality show. In fact, the virtual launch of Bigg Boss 14 with host added on to the excitement of the audience. Post the tremendous success of the thirteenth season, it has been reported that BB14 will be coming up with some major surprises for the audience. So, while the viewers have been speculating about the contestants of the show, the makers have been sharing interesting promos giving glimpses of BB14 contestants.

However, the recent promo of Bigg Boss 14 has got the heartbeats racing as it has given a glimpse of a new contestant. No points for guessing it is Radhe Maa. Yes! You read it right. The self proclaimed Goddess is all set to be a part of the popular reality show. In the promo, Raddhe Maa was seen blessing the Bigg Boss house and also wished that the new season of the popular reality show is a massive hit among the audience. Interestingly, Radhe Maa has been one of the most rumoured contestant of Bigg Boss of the years, however, she had dismissed the reports of her participation every time. But looks like, she has finally changed her mind for BB14.

Take a look at the new of promo of Bigg Boss 14 featuring Radhe Maa:

Earlier, the makers had also shared another promo which dropped hints that Eijaz Khan will be entering the BB house as the contestant this season and will be changing the game with his swag on Salman Khan’s show. Looks like Bigg Boss 14 will be having an interesting ensemble of case. Are you excited for the show? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan to turn tables with 'swag' in Salman Khan's show? Makers drop hint with new teaser

Credits :Colors instagram

Share your comment ×