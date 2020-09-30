Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa to enter the Salman Khan's show? Here's how netizens REACTED to her teaser

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 released a teaser yesterday featuring Godwoman Radhe Maa entering the house. Here's who social media users have reacted to her probably being part of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stones unturned to grab viewers' attention. With the grand premiere drawing closer, they are pulling out all the stops to garner maximum eyeballs. While fans are eager to know about the BB 14 contestants, what to expect from this 'different' season, the makers left everyone startled yesterday with an unexpected teaser, which has become the talk of the town.

Well, the makers unveiled the promo of the most unanticipated contestant on BB 14, Radhe Maa. Yes, you read that right! Self-claimed Godwoman Radhe Maa is the new celebrity in the new teaser of Bigg Boss 14. The clip was released by the makers yesterday on the channels official account, wherein the self-style Godwoman is seen blessing the house. While her face is not clearly shown, but with her red costume and hairdo, there is no point guessing that it is Radhe Maa.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula to join Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan for Salman Khan hosted show?

In the teaser, she can be seen walking through the BB 14 house and 'blessing' the new season to be a successful one. Well, it is not yet revealed if Radhe Maa will be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 or if she is just going to be seen as a guest, the mystery continues.

Within moments of BB 14 makers dropping this hint, social media users went bonkers, and soon Twitter was filled with reactions. Some were elated to finally see her on BB 14 after several speculations and claimed that she will provide the 'extra' entertainment in the house with her fun-loving nature. Several others also compared her to Swami Om, while others were baffled about her participation in BB 14.

Here's how netizens reacted to Radhe Maa's Bigg Boss 14 teaser:

I hope #RadheMaa will just be "purifying the #BiggBoss14 house of coronavirus" and NOT be a contestant there. But above all, I just hope she's not there at all #BiggBoss #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 — Mimansa Shekhar मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) September 30, 2020

Just got this news that #RadheMaa is a part of #BigBoss14... My God.... Bacchaaaoooo.... — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 29, 2020

Just now came to know the history of Radhe maa .. She is not like swami om her story is really inspiring

Jai Radhemaa #radhemaa #BiggBoss14 — Rohan (@Rohannn___) September 29, 2020

Kya sacchi #RadheMaa #BiggBoss14 main dikhegi BaBa Om :Ab mujhe kon yaad karega — #Dj_Arjita (@DjArjita) September 29, 2020

Just heard Radhe maa is also joining this season of biggboss!!!

Is it true? #radhemaa #BiggBoss14 — Rohan (@Rohannn___) September 29, 2020

most hilarious news.. seriously?? If she is going part of the show then morning alarm at BB house would at sky rocket level..#radhemaa #BBboss14 pic.twitter.com/VmnTde8ugm — Kd1602 (@Khushbo51927031) September 29, 2020

Guys Radhe Maa is not a Contestant

CONFIRMED!!!

Because it's not allowed to Contestants to shoot their grand premiere performance in house itself so don't create buzz she will give a house tour only nothing else.#BiggBoss14 #BB14 #BiggBoss #BiggBossGOAT #BiggBoss2020 #RadheMaa — Sourabh (@sourabh0620) September 29, 2020

#RadheMaa is not contestant.. I think she will show the house to audience or may be she will stay for one day.. #BiggBoss14 — Reality Rator (@RealityRator) September 29, 2020

hum toh radhe ka wait kar rhe thee #Radhe ki jagah mil gyi #radhemaa

2020 me sach me scene palat gya #BiggBoss14 .. Bigg Boss wale mahan !! trp zindabad — Rahul Chawhan (@RahulChawhan2) September 29, 2020

To note, Radhe Maa aka Sukhvinder Kaur is a self-proclaimed Godwoman from Punjab. She has followers all over the country, and several devotees from Bollywood also. Well, all in all, Radhe Maa certainly grabbed eyeballs with a mere teaser, and also trended on Twitter. It would be interesting to see what happens on October 3 and if she will step into the BB 14 house as a contender. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan to turn tables with 'swag' in Salman Khan's show? Makers drop hint with new teaser

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×