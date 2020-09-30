  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa to enter the Salman Khan's show? Here's how netizens REACTED to her teaser

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 released a teaser yesterday featuring Godwoman Radhe Maa entering the house. Here's who social media users have reacted to her probably being part of the Salman Khan hosted show.
Mumbai
Netizens react to Radhe Maa's Bigg Boss 14 teaserBigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa to enter the Salman Khan's show? Here's how netizens REACTED to her teaser
Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stones unturned to grab viewers' attention. With the grand premiere drawing closer, they are pulling out all the stops to garner maximum eyeballs. While fans are eager to know about the BB 14 contestants, what to expect from this 'different' season, the makers left everyone startled yesterday with an unexpected teaser, which has become the talk of the town.  

Well, the makers unveiled the promo of the most unanticipated contestant on BB 14, Radhe Maa. Yes, you read that right! Self-claimed Godwoman Radhe Maa is the new celebrity in the new teaser of Bigg Boss 14. The clip was released by the makers yesterday on the channels official account, wherein the self-style Godwoman is seen blessing the house. While her face is not clearly shown, but with her red costume and hairdo, there is no point guessing that it is Radhe Maa. 

In the teaser, she can be seen walking through the BB 14 house and 'blessing' the new season to be a successful one. Well, it is not yet revealed if Radhe Maa will be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 or if she is just going to be seen as a guest, the mystery continues. 

Within moments of BB 14 makers dropping this hint, social media users went bonkers, and soon Twitter was filled with reactions. Some were elated to finally see her on BB 14 after several speculations and claimed that she will provide the 'extra' entertainment in the house with her fun-loving nature. Several others also compared her to Swami Om, while others were baffled about her participation in BB 14. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Radhe Maa's Bigg Boss 14 teaser: 

To note,  Radhe Maa aka Sukhvinder Kaur is a self-proclaimed Godwoman from Punjab. She has followers all over the country, and several devotees from Bollywood also. Well, all in all, Radhe Maa certainly grabbed eyeballs with a mere teaser, and also trended on Twitter. It would be interesting to see what happens on October 3 and if she will step into the BB 14 house as a contender. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

