Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan gets evicted; says ‘Rakhi is not my friend, won’t be supporting her’

Rahul Mahajan shares his experience about his stay inside the house. He even talked about the friends that he made in the house.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been in the headlines for many things and lately for the love confessions made by the contestants. But in the latest track of the show, Bigg Boss 14 changed the whole scene. Last night, Rahul Mahajan got evicted from the show. He was very shocked and disappointed when his name was announced as he didn’t expect it. But he also said, ‘Bigg Boss is unpredictable’. It should be noted here that this week the whole house was nominated for eviction after Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli flouted some house rules.

Talking about contestants inside the home, Rahul clearly said that Rakhi is not his friend. “I met Rakhi on ‘Comedy Circus’ once. I do have her number and might have sent greetings but I don’t know her that well. Inside Bigg Boss' house, I was not convinced by the way she handled things. I will not be supporting her outside the show.” He also said that he enjoyed his stay at home and made a lot of friends there.

“Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Arshi Khan became my good friends,” he added. When asked about whom he thinks will win the show, he said someone unexpected should win the show. Arshi Khan broke down after Rahul Mahajan's name was announced.

The competition is now between Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Sonali Phogat, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Last night, few guests came inside the BB house and gave nicknames to contestants as part of a task.

