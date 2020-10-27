Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya calls Jaan Sanu 'ladki'; Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh BLAST him for targeting gender

After the 'nepotism' comment, Rahul Vaidya will again leave housemates angered with his remark on Jaan Sanu during their war of words. Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh will lash out at Rahul as he calls Jaan 'ladki.' Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Rahul Vaidya is creating a storm in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Yesterday, during the nomination task, viewers and inmates were left startled after he attacked Jaan Kumar Sanu for being a 'product of nepotism.' While everyone is still reeling over Rahul's nepotism comment, the singer is yet again going to pass a remark on Jaan, leaving housemates angered today.

Jaan and Rahul's verbal spat will continue, and it will only get murkier, as revealed by the promo. It will so happen, Rahul will call Jaan 'Kumar Sanu's son, and will be left fuming. Next, Jaan confronts Nikki Tamboli about her growing equation with Rahul, despite his filthy comments on him. Jaan calls Nikki 'doghli' as he asks her to chose one side because he is not comfortable with people like Rahul.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin gets 'mad' at Rahul Vaidya; Throws stuff at him

Later, Jaan and Rahul are seen locking horns. While Jaan eats food sitting in the red zone, Rahul calls him 'chipkali' and later says, 'Beta pehele ladka ban. Ladki banna choddd.' (First, be a man, don't act like a girl). Rahul's comment gender comment angers Jaan. Nikki tries to tell Rahul to not cross limits, but he pays no heed. However, Jaan is disappointed with Nikki for siding Rahul, while he utters gibberish for him time and again.

Naina is also left infuriated with Rahul's 'ladki' comment, and asks if he feels girls are weak. She lashes out at him for targeting the gender, and trying to prove it weaker than the other. Jasmin Bhasin also blasts him saying, 'Khud ladkiyon ke peeche ghumta rehta hai.' (You keep romaing round girls). Naina loses her cool, and yells at him saying, 'Tu ban jaa thoda lakdi, kya pata ache se khel le.' (You turn into a girl, maybe you would play better).

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Apart from these heated arguments, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are going to battle it out against each other in the captaincy task. Are you excited to watch the fiery episode of BB 14 tonight? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Sanu get into an argument over her growing bond with Rahul Vaidya

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×