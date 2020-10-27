  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya calls out 'nepotism' as he nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu; Netizens REACT

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rahul Vaidya calling Jaan Kumar Sanu a product of nepotism during the nominations task in Bigg Boss 14.
25605 reads Mumbai
Twitterverse REACTS to Rahul Vaidya's nepotism remark on Jaan Sanu in Bigg Bos 14 Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya calls out 'nepotism' as he nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu; Netizens REACT
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bigg Boss 14 house saw some ugly verbal spats yesterday's episode during the nomination task. Well, in the history of Bigg Boss, nominations have brought out the true sides of contestants. While we expect rivals to go against each other, often, so-called bonds are tested. And yesterday, this is what happened in the BB 14 house, as Rahul Vaidya went against Jaan Sanu. 

Rahul and Jaan have shared a good bond since the beginning of the season. However, their friendship went for a toss completely, as Rahul called Jaan a product of nepotism during nominations. Yes, while nominating Jaan, Rahul called out 'nepotism' leaving everyone startled. While the comment left Jaan disheartened, others blasted Rahul as his remark was unwarranted. Rahul stated that others have made it to BB 14 on their own potential, Jaan is here because his father (legendary singer Kumar Sanu) is famous. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu’s mother REACTS to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark: Public is loving him for his talent

Jaan tried to give back and clarified how he has made his own name. The budding singer even recalled his father and mother's separation, and how he proved himself to be where he is today. However, Rahul had no remorse over his comment and stuck to his opinions. Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Nishant Singh Malkhani also lashed out at Rahul for this 'distasteful nep kid' comment and disrespecting an artist, when he is one. 

The nepotism war in the Bigg Boss 14 house caught many eyeballs. Ever since the promo to the full episode, viewers have been talking about the 'nepotism' controversy. Many have also taken to their social media handles to share their views on the same. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rahul's nepotism comment on Jaan: 

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Nikki Tamboli have been nominated. The trio is shifted to the red zone with Pavitra. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik: Here’s everything you need to know about the actress

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan recreates Dolly Bindra's 'Baap pe mat jaa' as he BLASTS Rahul for his nepotism remark
Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu’s mother REACTS to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark: Public is loving him for his talent
Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal REACTS to Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' comment on Jaan Sanu during nomination task
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia cried inconsolably over Rahul Vaidya's crush comment; here’s how Twitter reacted
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra calls Rahul 'neech' for his personal attacks; Threatens to 'ruin' him for his remarks
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan, Nishant plan AGAINST Nikki, Rahul for captaincy; Is it the end of their friendship?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement