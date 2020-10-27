Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya calls out 'nepotism' as he nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu; Netizens REACT

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rahul Vaidya calling Jaan Kumar Sanu a product of nepotism during the nominations task in Bigg Boss 14.

The Bigg Boss 14 house saw some ugly verbal spats yesterday's episode during the nomination task. Well, in the history of Bigg Boss, nominations have brought out the true sides of contestants. While we expect rivals to go against each other, often, so-called bonds are tested. And yesterday, this is what happened in the BB 14 house, as Rahul Vaidya went against Jaan Sanu.

Rahul and Jaan have shared a good bond since the beginning of the season. However, their friendship went for a toss completely, as Rahul called Jaan a product of nepotism during nominations. Yes, while nominating Jaan, Rahul called out 'nepotism' leaving everyone startled. While the comment left Jaan disheartened, others blasted Rahul as his remark was unwarranted. Rahul stated that others have made it to BB 14 on their own potential, Jaan is here because his father (legendary singer Kumar Sanu) is famous.

Jaan tried to give back and clarified how he has made his own name. The budding singer even recalled his father and mother's separation, and how he proved himself to be where he is today. However, Rahul had no remorse over his comment and stuck to his opinions. Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Nishant Singh Malkhani also lashed out at Rahul for this 'distasteful nep kid' comment and disrespecting an artist, when he is one.

The nepotism war in the Bigg Boss 14 house caught many eyeballs. Ever since the promo to the full episode, viewers have been talking about the 'nepotism' controversy. Many have also taken to their social media handles to share their views on the same.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rahul's nepotism comment on Jaan:

I researched all about #JaanKumarSanu but I could not find his actually status.. He is just known as a son of Kumar sanu#RahulVaidya is on fire.. Go.. Go — limbu kb (@limbuKB2043) October 27, 2020

#RahulVaidya is giving full on entertainment making the show interesting — (@BeingArslan_) October 27, 2020

2 weeks back #RahulVaidya nominated #AbhinavShukla saying he wissels in a tepeatative sound nd thats so annoying .... but now y he is not annoyed by #NikkiTamboli 's weird as usual irritating sound .... ? #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — CA Vruti Parekh (@Vrutzzz) October 27, 2020

I want to ask #RahulVaidya, if has children in future and they are ridiculed and called #nepokid how will he feel ?? #bb14 #BiggBoss14 #JaanKumarSanu — RubinaDilaikFTW (@rambling_hindu) October 27, 2020

Kal ko #RahulVaidya Rubina and Jasmine ko nominate karega bcz they worked with Colors and they're Colors' Bahus#BB14 —(@sweetbabyfaisa1) October 27, 2020

Rahul understood long ago that Jaan was favoured.

Remember Nishant and Rahul conversation before singing task.

Both were sure Rahul will not win. just because he had a soft corner for Jaan he didn't say it.

now after knowing Jaan never wanted Rahul as captain.#RahulVaidya said it — Abhijeet tanpure (@Abhijeettanpur4) October 27, 2020

That’s right ! But in bb they are only calling celebs , so Ofcourse #Jaan is in the show only coz of Mr. #Kumarsanu. If it would be commoner season, then No1 would be pointing fingers on him. Though I feel #RahulVaidya should’ve avoid it,can create problem for him. #Bb14 https://t.co/X8rPr8QWUx — Jeffy (@Alizajeffy) October 27, 2020

#RahulVaidya

U r the best yaar keep it up I am watching BB just bcoz of Rahul vaidya .#istandwithrahulvaidya — Sagar (@sgrsafety) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Nikki Tamboli have been nominated. The trio is shifted to the red zone with Pavitra. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

