Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya has a nasty fight with Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav during a task; Calls them ‘Nalla’

During a task, Rahul Vaidya got irked with Vikas Gupta’s behaviour and he soon picked a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as the husband-wife duo and Vikas were in one team.

Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik often fight with each other. Now, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants were assigned a task wherein the ‘queen of entertainment’ Rakhi Sawant had to keep an eye on Abhinav Shukla from her terrace. She had to click Abhinav’s picture every time he came into his terrace. Rakhi, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni were in one team, while Vikas Gupta, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were in the opposite team.

During the task, when Vikas entered into the terrace from the other side and hid the camera underneath a sofa, Rahul got agitated by his behaviour. He soon picked a fight with Rubina and Abhinav. And while fighting, he called Abhinav "nalla nalla”; the latter too gave it back. The singer then said that Rubina and Abhinav are capable of nothing; they only know how to bring out everyone’s "aukaat" (stature). When Rahul and Abhinav were fighting, Rubina was sitting behind on the cot with Vikas. She smiled and told Rahul that he is spineless.

Rahul then warned Abhinav and told him that he would have to face the repercussions, but he is fortunate because his time is running right. The singer continued to call Abhinav "nalla nalla" and later, he called Rubina “Nalasopara ki rani.” Soon, Abhinav asked Rahul to get some new words as these have become old phrases now. To which, Rahul said, “Nalasopara ki rani” is new and “Dindoshi ka raja” is old.

In the same episode, during the day, Rahul and Rubina indulged in a war of words when the former told her to not bring his girlfriend, Disha Parmar's name in the house as she isn't a part of the game. To which, Rubina stated that he also shouldn't drag her husband Abhinav in between because they both are two different individuals.

