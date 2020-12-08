Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya pens a heartwarming note for fans after his EXIT from Salman Khan's show

Here's what Rahul Vaidya expressed after his voluntary exit from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 during the last Weekend Ka Vaar.

Rahul Vaidya left everyone immensely shocked as he exited the Bigg Boss 14 house during the last day of the finale week. He got emotional and revealed that he was feeling homesick. He expressed his wish to discontinue the game, and go back to his parents. Though host was disappointed with Rahul's lack of interest in the game at a crucial juncture, he let open the doors of BB 14. After apologizing to his fans, makers, and Salman, Rahul walked out of the show voluntarily.

The singer's decision to leave the game mid-way, despite being one of the strongest players, sent shockwaves across. Former contestants of the show, Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Priya Malik, Gauahar Khan, and Shardul Pandit were disappointed with Rahul's exit. While some were assuming Rahul was forced to leave, others thought he lost interest after his proposal to ladylove Disha Parmar. However, the singer has now expressed his feelings with a heartwarming note to his fans. He shared a sweet message for his supporters and well-wishers on his social media handle.

In a long note, Rahul expressed his gratitude to whoever supported him throughout his stint in BB 14. He also called his Bigg Boss 14 journey a 'dream' that he lived and is very happy about it. 'This journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends to all the messages I received, you all made me feel so loved,' expressed Rahul.

'I am so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realize how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support, and admiration have been overwhelming. I can’t thank you all enough,' the young singer concluded.

Take a look at Rahul's note here:

Meanwhile, it was the first time in the history of the show that a contestant was allowed to make a voluntary exit. After Rahul's exit, six new contestants got introduced as challengers, namely - Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan. What are your thoughts on Rahul quitting BB 14? Do you think it was a bad decision taken by him? Are you missing his presence in the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

