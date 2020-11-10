Bigg Boss 14: Is Rahul Vaidya planning to propose his rumoured ladylove Disha Parmar on her birthday?

As Disha Parmar’s rumoured beau Rahul Vaidya has reportedly spilled beans about their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here’s what he had said.

Bigg Boss 14 has been all about controversies and tiff. We have seen endless fights on the popular reality show and some fierce arguments as well. Amid this, the contestants have been seen speaking about their personal lives as well. Be it Eijaz speaking about his past or Shardul talking about financial crisis, these contestants’ confessions have been adding on to the emotional content of the show. Recently, former Indian Idol singer Rahul Vaidya also spilled beans about his love life and admitted having someone special in his life.

During his conversation with Kavita Kaushik and Jasmin Bhasin in the unseen footage of BB14 on Voot Select, Rahul was seen talking about his lady love and dropped hints about planning to propose her on her birthday on November 11. Interestingly, the former Indian Idol singer has been reportedly dating Pyaar Ka Dard actress Disha Parmar for some time now. While the speculations about their love affair are rife, the two have also maintained the just friends stance. But looks like the situation is changing now. Talking about the same, Rahul said, “Nahi yaar. girlfriend toh nahi hai. But ek hai joh mujhe lagta hai usko consider karna chahiye, dost hai meri. Humne time spend kiya hai, group main, and cheezein thi bhi, but nahi thi, samaj rahe ho? Kuch tha but woh formalise nahi hua. Cheezein saamne hoti hain aur kafi baar aapko nazar nahi aati. But yahan pe aake itne waqt mil gaya, itne bahar ke rishton ki ahemiyat aur bad gayi. Toh usse lihaaz se mein aapko keh raha hoon ke there is someone who I think is someone. Uska birthday aane vala hai, 11th November ko. Mujhe usko propose karna hai.”

He even added, how the lady has once dropped hints about getting a grand proposal which is different from the usual ones. And it seems to be like Rahul is planning to do it on national television.

Credits :Pinkvilla

