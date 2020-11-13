Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's friend OPENS UP on his bond with Disha Parmar, marriage proposal & her reaction

Rahul Vaidya's close friend Megha Israni recently spilled the beans about the singer's friendship with Disha Parmar, how they met, their chemistry, his sweet marriage proposal to Disha on national TV, and Disha's reaction to the proposal. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya left everyone surprised as he proposed marriage to Disha Parmar on national Television, in the sweetest ways possible. The singer went down on his to declare his love for Disha and asked 'Will you marry me?' Rahul's sweet gesture brought about a wave of love on social media. His wedding proposal to Disha came as a surprise to his fans, family, and friends.

Now, Rahul's close friend, Megha Israni, has spilled the beans about the singer's friendship with Disha Parmar, how they met, their chemistry, his sweet marriage proposal to Disha on national TV, and Disha's reaction to the proposal. Talking to a leading proposal Megha revealed the reaction of Rahuls' friends and said that they are completely 'shocked.' She said that nobody is able to believe this as Rahul proposed directly for marriage and not a relationship. 'Our group is not able to get over it as yet. It is a complete shock to us. I would not even say a surprise,' Megha was quoted saying.

In a shocking turn, Megha shared that she did not know that Disha and Rahul are romantically involved. Opening up about their bond Megha shared that Disha has been a part of their friend circle (12 to 13 people) for the last two years. 'We chill together and we have been on holidays together. We knew that they are very close friends but we didn't know there are in love.'

Megha further shared that Rahul has realised his love for Disha because of their distance now. 'When he has confessed his feelings for her and wants to marry, this has made us all very happy and surprised, expressed Megha. Rahul's friend also revealed Disha's reaction to Rahul's marriage proposal, and said that the actress is overwhelmed but a little shocked too. 'I think she is overwhelmed but at the same time a little shocked. It's her birthday and I don't feel any girl would have got a better birthday gift than this. Hamare ladke ne mauke pe chauka maar hi diya hai,' shared Megha.

When asked if it is a 'yes' from Disha's end or not, Megha said that only Disha would be able to answer this big question. 'But as far as I know Disha, it's very neutral. She is happy I believe,' Megha opined. The friend also opened up about Rahul and Disha's dating rumours which made headlines earlier. Megha revealed that they all used to go for dinners together. However, since Rahul and Disha are celebrities, they got spotted and the news was created. 'I feel it's because of the media that their emotions have increased for each other. As media ne itna dono ke baare mein likha hai ki unhone bhi socha hoga let's just give it a shot, said Megha. But, she also feels that Rahul and Disha look good together and are great friends, and it is always better to marry a friend.

Rahul's friend Megha also spilled the beans about how friendship bloomed between Disha and the singer. Megha opened up that she and Rahul were casting for his music video 'Yaad Teri' two years ago, and that is when they met Disha for the first time. Before their meeting, they had crossed paths once or twice at parties, and that is why Disha was in their mind to be the main lead of the song. 'Rahul and Disha music video in Delhi for 2-3 days. Since then they have been in touch and slowly became very good friends, and from there she entered our group,' shared Megha.

