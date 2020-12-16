Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar is ecstatic as he re enters the show; Says 'Hero is back'

As Rahul Vadiya made a grand re-entry on Bigg Boss 14 yesterday, Disha Parmar shared her happiness on social media.

When Rahul Vaidya decided to quit Bigg Boss 14 mid-way during the finale week, it sent shockwaves around. The singer was counted amongst the strongest players of the show. From his fans, housemates to former contestants Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Priya Malik, and Shefali Bagga, everyone was left disheartened. But, a week later, Rahul appeared on the BB 14 stage again, expressing his wish to re-enter the house.

grilled Rahul for his 'change of mind' and put him in a tough spot as he ultimately left the decision on Bigg Boss and makers. Ever since the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Rahul Vaidya's fans were eagerly waiting for his return. And last night's episode brought a huge smile to RKV's fans' faces. Rahul finally re-entered the house and received a warm welcome from Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, and Abhinav Shukla as they hugged him. Rahul also impressed housemates with his one-liner.

Rahul's fans are celebrating his return to Bigg Boss 14. The singer's ladylove, Disha Parmar, is also ecstatic about his re-entry. Disha took to her Twitter handle to express her happiness on Rahul's re-entry on BB 14, and said, 'Hero aa gaya.' (Hero is back). The actress also shared Rahul's messages to his fans, and wrote, 'King RKV is back.'

Take a look at Disha's tweets for Rahul here:

Hero aa gaya! — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 15, 2020

KING RKV IS BACK https://t.co/U7QHLLniyg — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Aly and Jasmin also teased Rahul about Disha as he re-entered the house and asked if she has replied to his proposal. Are you excited to see Rahul's new game now? Let us know in the comment section below.

