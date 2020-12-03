Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar REFUSES to enter Salman Khan's show as a 'special guest'

Disha Parmar was offered to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a VIP special guest, but the actress has declined the offer of Salman Khan's show. Is it because of Rahul Vaidya's proposal? Here's what we know.

Rahul Vaidya is considered to be one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss 14. With the ongoing finale week, there are high chances that the singer will be one of the finalists this year. Whether Rahul reaches the top spot on BB 14 or not will be revealed in a few days. However, the recent news that has left Rahul and BB 14 viewers 'shocked' is Disha Parmar's refusal to be a part of the show.

The Bigg Boss 14 makers had approached Disha to enter the house as a VIP special guest for some days. However, in an unexpected move, the actress has turned down the offer. Yes, you read that right! According to a leading news portal, Disha refused to be on Bigg Boss 14 even as a special guest. Admitting the news, Disha revealed, 'I have been approached for a few seasons. But, I don’t think I can be a good contestant for the show. I am a very boring person.' When asked if Rahul was the reason to refuse Bigg Boss 14, Disha refuted saying, 'No. It was not because of him. I said no in general for the show. Well, Rahula and Disha's fans would have been elated if she entered the show, but that does not seem to happen.

The singer had proposed to Disha for marriage on National TV on November 11, her birthday. Since then, Rahul has been waiting for Disha's answer. While the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actress has sent her reply but has not revealed her answer to the world yet.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul's mother, Geeta Vaidya, opened up on her son's proposal to Disha. 'I was very shocked myself, he proposed all of a sudden. She is beautiful and I like her but Rahul never told me that there is something more. I think after going inside the BB 14 house, he must have realised something about this relationship and he went ahead with proposing to her,' Rahul's mother told us.

