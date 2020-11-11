  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's mother is 'surprised' by son's sudden proposal to Disha Parmar: I'm happy for him

Rahul Vaidya recently confessed his love for ladylove Disha Parma in Bigg Boss 14, and it has left everyone awestruck. The singer's mother has finally reacted to her son's proposal, and here's what she has to say.
Rahul Vaidya recently confessed his love for ladylove Disha Parma in Bigg Boss 14, and it has left everyone awestruck. The singer's mother has finally reacted to her son's proposal. Rahul's mom said, 'I am happy for him. His sudden proposal made me surprised as well. But I am glad Disha is the one, she is an extremely sweet girl and I'm fond of her. The rest, I can comment on or rather he can comment on only when he comes and we sit n talk as a family.' 

