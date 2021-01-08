Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant breaks down on video call with mom, cries inconsolably on knowing she's in hospital

In tonight's episode, fans can gear up for an emotional ride as Rakhi Sawant will get to speak to her mother after weeks of staying inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, she will receive sad news that will make her tear up.

Bigg Boss contestants ensure that there is never a dearth of entertainment in the house. One such contestant is Rakhi Sawant, who has elevated the levels of fun through her histrionics. In the last episode, we saw how the contestants got emotional on seeing and speaking to their family and friends after weeks of staying inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Today, we’ll get to see many shades of Rakhi all over again. From her fun with Abhinav Shukla to her reaction on talking to her mom, today’s episode is nothing less than an emotional ride.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi, who has previously admitted to having a crush on Abhinav, will be seen asking him to tie a saree for her! The result will be extremely hilarious! As Abhinav’s wife Rubina will be offering to help, Rakhi will be seen refusing and wanting just Abhinav. As a perplexed Eijaz will witness how Abhinav struggles to tie the saree, Rakhi will continue with her antics. She will even go on to accuse Abhinav of turning her into a samosa instead of tying a saree while he acts coy.

But, after the fun and games, soon Rakhi will be taken aback when Bigg Boss will connect her with someone special! Yes, in the episode, Bigg Boss will connect Rakhi with her mother via a video call. Rakhi will be seen getting extremely emotional as her mother will give her advice on how to conduct herself in the Bigg Boss house. Even the housemates will be seen breaking into a smile seeing Rakhi’s interaction with her mother.

However, everyone will get shocked when Rakhi’s mother will reveal to her that she is in hospital! On hearing this, Rakhi will become inconsolable. However, she will be encouraged by her mother to be strong. For her mother to recover and be healthy, Rakhi will be seen promising that she will fast inside the Bigg Boss house.

