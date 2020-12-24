Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant gets possessed by ghost; Her weird acts scare Arshi Khan and Jasmin Bhasin

In the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant can be seen possessed by a ghost and scaring everyone in the house.

By each passing day, Bigg Boss 14 is becoming more dramatic. And the controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has brought back entertainment ever since her entry in the house. In tonight's episode of the show, the viewers can expect even more out of her. In the latest teaser, Rakhi can be seen possessed by a ghost. Everyone in the house gets scared by her weird acts, especially Arshi Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.

However, the viewers have to wait to see whether Rakhi is pranking everyone or it is a task is given to her by Bigg Boss. The netizens are sharing the teaser as they can’t get enough of Rakhi. And right after the show, actress Kamya Panjabi tweeted, "Pura epi ek taraf aur kal ke epi ka precap ek taraf #RakhiSawant tu kaha thi ab tak...Maar hi daala." Soon, several users comment on her post. One user wrote, "I am scared after watching promo."

While another one wrote, "I think usko koi task mila hai. But sach me dar laga aisa lag raha tha koi toh real me aa gaya udke ander..(I think she has been given a task, but I got really really scared. It seems someone has got into her)."

Pura epi ek taraf aur kal ke epi ka precap ek taraf #RakhiSawant tu kaha thi ab tak Maar hi daala #BB14 @ColorsTV @IAMREALRAKHI — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 23, 2020

In the previous episode, Rakhi was seen getting upset with a few contestants who called her double dholaki. She even fought with Arshi Khan.

Meanwhile, the new wild card entry Sonali Phogat had a conversation with Rahul Vaidya, wherein she spoke about her husband's sudden demise.

