Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant REVEALS she misses her husband; Says she sees him in Abhinav Shukla

Rakhi Sawant has been called fake at multiple instances inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Here's how she chose to answer the same in the latest episode.

Rakhi Sawant’s fun banter with Abhinav Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 14 house is known to everyone. She is often seen hilariously flirting with the actor and even defending him during fights. She even saved him from nominations the previous week which left a few housemates startled. The latest weekend episode turned out to be fun as celebrated Lohri/Makar Sankranti with the housemates. However, that also included certain tasks and Rakhi spoke her heart out amid the same.

When the housemates were given the chance to burn their weaknesses in the fire, Rakhi ended up getting emotional and confessing that she misses her husband inside the house. Not only that but she also says that she sees him in Abhinav. The actress points out that she has been called fake multiple times which hurts her. She further adds about being weak when it comes to such matters. She also speaks highly of Rubina and Abhinav’s relationship in between the same.

Rakhi then ends her speech on a hilarious note by stating that she will cross all boundaries to be near Abhinav Shukla from then on. In yet another task, the actress also pointed out how Abhinav betrayed her during a previous task by favouring Arshi over her. However, she also added that she will continue supporting him despite whatever happened. In the same episode, one could also see the actress hilariously flirting with Abhinav nearby the bonfire. Rakhi Sawant entered the BB 14 house as one of the challengers and has been entertaining the audience to the fullest since then.

