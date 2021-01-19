Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant REVEALS she wants Abhinav Shukla to go on coffee dates & watch films with her

Rakhi Sawant's stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house has been loved by the audience right from the beginning. Recently, she spoke her heart out in front of Sonali Phogat.

Rakhi Sawant was among those who entered as the challengers inside the Bigg Boss 14 house sometime back. There is no denying that the actress won hearts with her stint in the show in no time. In fact, she has been termed an entertainer by many guests who came to the BB house including that of the housemates. However, the audience has also seen her get emotional at times as she misses her husband. This is what happened in the latest episode.

Rakhi spoke her heart out in front of Sonali Phogat and expressed her feelings for Abhinav Shukla once again. The actress confesses that no man has entered her life after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Abhishek. She further adds that she does not want to break Rubina and Abhinav’s relationship. However, Rakhi does state that she craves the latter’s attention and wants him to spend some quality time with her, go on coffee dates, watch films, and accompany her to outdoor shoots.

It is at the same time when she gets emotional while mentioning her husband Ritesh. The actress reveals that he has some personal issues because of which he isn’t coming in front of everyone. She further adds that he will never accept her and that she fears for the future of her kids. Sonali Phogat is seen consoling Rakhi and even advises her to divorce Ritesh.

The actress then reveals that she has her eggs frozen and would be asking Abhinav and Rubina including their family if he can become her donor. She adds that she will have babies without having done anything wrong.

