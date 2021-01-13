Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant teases Abhinav Shukla about sindoor, expresses her love and leaves Rubina amused

Rakhi Sawant has always confessed her love for Abhinav Shukla. In the recent video, she tries to tease him.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 is filled with fun, drama, fights and emotions. The show witnessed the sudden elimination of Jasmin Bhasin and left all other contestants emotional. Rakhi Sawant, who always makes the audience laugh with her jokes, again tries to flirt with Abhinav Shukla. Both had earlier also indulged in fun moments. Rakhi has also confessed her feelings for him in front of Bigg Boss. In the latest promo video released by the channel, Rakhi and Abhinav indulged in some fun moments and turn the entertainment quotient on the show.

The video shows Rakhi is getting ready and fills her head with sindoor. She is saying ‘Maang bharo Sajana..Abhinav ka naam.” The other scene shows her watching Abhinav through binoculars while he is working out. She says ‘I love you Abhinav’ but Abhinav does not respond. She is later seen asking him about sindoor and says ‘Chutki bhar sindoor ki kimat tum kya jano’. During all this drama, Rubina was seen smiling. Rakhi always tries to tease Abhinav with her funny antics.

Earlier also Rakhi had asked Abhinav to help her in draping a saree and he had done. Their fun moments always garner a lot of attention.

Meanwhile, the channel has also released a video showing Aly and Rakhi indulging in a heated argument. Aly has accused Rakhi and said that it is because of her that Jasmin has been evicted. Rakhi is currently the captain of the house and has some privilege. But the housemates don't listen to her and disobey her. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

