Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant tries to start afresh with Jasmin Bhasin; Latter straight away says ‘NO’

In last night’s episode, Rakhi Sawant tried to mend things up with Jasmin Bhasin while the latter completely denied to start over with the former.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw family members walking inside the house to meet the contestants. However, a day never goes without a fight inside the house. In last night’s episode, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin were seen sitting in the bedroom and discussing Aly Goni. Suddenly, Rakhi who fought with Jasmin on several occasions, asked the latter to mend their differences and start afresh. But Jasmin straightaway said ‘No’ to her.

She refused to start over with Rakhi and told her that she won’t be able to forget how she was tortured mentally and emotionally by her. Jasmin also said that she was the one who loved Rakhi the most in the house but later Rakhi had hurled abuses at her for absolutely doing nothing wrong. She went on to add that Rakhi even questioned her character.

On the other hand, Rakhi listened to Jasmin carefully and said there’s no point keeping all the grudges with them till the end of the show. To which, Jasmin said it is not possible for her and she is doing it for self-respect.

Jasmin further said, “Kyuki ab mere haath nahi rukenge, fir bhale hi bahar jana padd jaye, chali jaungi. Par ab mai aapka physical torture nahi sehen karungi (Because now my hands will not stop, even if I have to go out, I will go. But now I will not bear your physical torture).”

Later, when she asked Rakhi about why she commented on her character, the latter said that she doesn’t remember doing it.

Credits :Times Of India

