Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's husband feels Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are 'threatened' by her

Rakhi Sawant's husband recently opened up about her stint in Bigg Boss 14. While he said that Rakhi should not be in Arshi Khan's company, he thinks Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are threatened by her presence.

Rakhi Sawant's entry in Bigg Boss 14 has brought about a wave of entertainment. With her hilarious antics, punchlines, and drama, Rakhi has grabbed many eyeballs. On Weekend Ka Vaar, even host lauded Rakhi for spreading happiness and laugher in the BB 14 house with her entertaining acts. However, apart from her antics, Rakhi's marriage has been the talk of the town.

Viewers have often seen Rakhi talking about her husband, but the only details about him are that he is a businessman, and his name is Ritiesh. Many have been eagerly waiting for Rakhi's husband to come out publically, and quash rumours of her having a fake marriage for publicity. However, in a recent chat with the Times of India, Rakhi's husband Ritiesh revealed that he is now ready to reveal his identity. He shared that he did not do so before, as he was scared of getting trolled.

Rakhi's husband also opened up about her stint in Bigg Boss 14. While he feels that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are threatened by Rakhi, he does not want Rakhi to be in Arshi Khan's company. Sharing his views on Rubina and Abhinav, he said that the couple is only playing through game perspective and they feel threatened Rakhi. Slamming the duo for giving Rakhi the 'badtameezi ka dose' during WKV, Ritesh called out their hypocrisy as they were on good terms with Rakhi.

'They (Rubina and Abhinav) did not support her even during the captaincy task and I feel they are threatened. They are playing a safe game,' stated Ritiesh. Further, he said that Rubina and Abhinav are not close to Aly Goni also, but still, they backed him for the captaincy. Ritesh also called Abhinav a biased sanchalak during the captaincy task. Ritesh feels Abhinav intentionally supported Nikki in helping Aly twice and only took Kashmera Shah's name once look fair. 'He intentionally did not make Rakhi the captain. Abhinav and Rubina's target is Rakhi Swant and they feel she is a strong contender,' claimed Ritesh.

Rakhi's hubby also feels that she should not be in Arshi Khan's company, as it is ruining her game in the BB 14 house. 'Yes, I believe that Rakhi should not be in Arshi's company. Arshi both are influencing her and she is coming out as a bad person, said Ritesh. He added that he feels Arshi and others are trying to influence Rakhi wrongly to make her lose the plot.

Further showering praises on Rakhi, Ritesh said that she is a soft-hearted person and does not understand planning and plotting. He said that if someone starts praising Rakhi, she feels that they are real and genuine. 'I feel she should play her game and not get influenced. We all only worship God, but she follows him. She does not have the maturity,' said Ritesh. Lastly, Ritesh called out housemates double-standards of being okay with someone using cuss words in English but slamming anyone who abuses in Hindi out of frustration.

