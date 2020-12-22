Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's husband to reveal his identity; Says 'I was scared that haters might troll us'

Rakhi Sawant has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a few weeks ago as one of the challengers. Meanwhile, her husband Riteish has something important to convey to everyone.

Rakhi Sawant has re-entered the Bigg Boss house after a span of almost 13 years. There is no denying that she has been entertaining the audience to the fullest. However, her life has been mired in a controversy way before her entry into Bigg Boss 14. Yes, we are talking about Rakhi’s marriage here that grabbed headlines ago a few months ago. All that people know about her husband is that his name is Riteish and that he is a businessman.

While no one has caught a glimpse of her mysterious husband, it seems like they will get to see him soon. That’s because, in a recent interview with ETimes, Riteish has said that he is ready to reveal himself in front of the camera. Citing the reason behind keeping his identity behind wraps, he has stated that it was because of his bad humour and the fear of the shares getting affected. He further quotes, “This was my selfish nature.”

Riteish further adds that it was his request to keep the marriage under wraps and that now he wants to tell about this to everyone. He also opened up about the fear of getting trolled by the haters over the Deepak Kalal spoofs. He states that he is ready to go inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and also reveal his identity. Talking about Rakhi Sawant’s earlier spoofs with Deepak Kalal, Riteish says that it was the latter who asked her for favor as he had a kidney problem. He also alleges that the latter said he wanted to get famous before dying and that Rakhi helped him emotionally.

