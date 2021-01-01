Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's husband REVEALS he'll enter the show during the first or second week of January

Rakhi Sawant is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house in which she entered as one of the challengers. Read on for further details.

Rakhi Sawant was among the former contestants who entered Bigg Boss 14 as challengers sometime back. While the buzz is that the season has been extended till March this year, each of its episodes has become interesting owing to the stints of the housemates. There is no denying that Rakhi is also entertaining the audience to the fullest. Meanwhile, mystery still surrounds that fact regarding the identity of her husband Ritesh who, according to various reports, will enter the house soon.

In an exclusive interaction with Spotboye, he has revealed his further plans for Bigg Boss 14. Ritesh begins by revealing that he was initially approached for stage sharing but he refused to do that. He further mentions having expressed his desire to be a contestant in the show. Ritesh then says that he is currently occupied with some personal work because of which he can enter only during the first or second week of January. However, he also adds that things haven’t been fixed yet.

Ask him about his strategy after having entered the show, Ritesh begins by praising Abhinav Shukla whom he calls a genuine person. He further adds that his strategy would be to take the deserving candidate forward while eliminating the others. However, he does add that winning the show isn’t his cup of tea. Rakhi Sawant’s marriage has been a matter of discussion and controversy for a long time. She can also be heard talking about ‘troubled’ marriage inside the Bigg Boss season 14 house.

Credits :Spotboye

