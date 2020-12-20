Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai BACKS Vikas Gupta against Arshi Khan; He bashes his 'friends' for not speaking up

Rashami Desai extended her support to Vikas Gupta over his 'ugly tiff' with Arshi Khan. He expressed his gratitude towards Rashami and took a dig at his 'friends' who did not stand by him despite his pleas.

Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's ugly fight, which led to his exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house, is being discussed by everyone. The tiff got more traction, as in last night's episode, schooled the housemates for not taking a stand. Salman bashed the contestants for merely watching the drama, and not trying to stop Arshi from poking Vikas consistently despite him not liking it.

Several fans and celebrities have come in support of Vikas Gupta and slammed Arshi for speaking wrong about Vikas' mother. In fact, many were disgusted with Arshi's behaviour and felt it was unnecessary to drag someone's family into a spat. Now, Bigg Boss 13's loved contestant, who reached the finale, has also backed Vikas against Arshi. The actress took to her social media handle to express her support to Vikas and declared that she stands by him in this fight against Arshi.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dialik reveals she does NOT 'trust' Jasmin Bhasin; Calls out her 'fake personality'

'What happened in yesterday’s episode was highly immature. This world has unfortunately provided us with 2 women, one, who’s a needle, jo jodti hain lekin bahaut chubti hai and the second, a scissor, jo seedha khatam kar deti hai! I stand with you!,' wrote Rashami.

Vikas was overwhelmed with Rashami's sweet gesture and expressed his gratitude towards her. He was touched that people he did not support are backing him now, but his 'so-called friends' are still not paying him. Vikas slammed his friends for not speaking up for him despite his multiple requests. 'The friends I stood for so proudly are nowhere to be seen even after calling out to them but the ones I didn't stand for are the ones trying to hold my hand to help me balance Rashami Desai. Such is life, lots of love.'

Take a look at Vikas and Rashami's tweets here:

The friends I stood for so proudly are no where to be seen even after calling out to them but the ones I dint stand for are the ones trying to hold my hand to help me balance #RashamiDesai Such is life lots of love #VikasGupta #Biggboss14 https://t.co/UY33Y0TIl2 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Salman grilled Arshi for torturing Vikas during his stay and reprimanded her for crossing the line. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think will get eliminated from the BB 14 house tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya agrees with Salman Khan that NO inmate stood up for Vikas Gupta; Asks Arshi to 'shut up'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×