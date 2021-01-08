Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai to enter the house for Vikas Gupta during the family week

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta broke down in front of Aly Goni and said that no one will come to meet him during the family week. However, it seems like he will get to meet someone special this week.

After a lot of chaos and fights, it’s finally time for the family week inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Just like the previous seasons, the housemates will get to meet and interact with their loved ones during the family week. The latest episode of the reality show that premiered on January 7 already witnessed the beginning of the same. However, the twist this time is that all of them have been given only 100 minutes to meet their family members.

Vikas Gupta was earlier seen breaking down in front of Aly Goni while saying that none of his family members would come and visit him. Well, the good news is that there is someone who will enter the BB house to meet him. She is none other than herself who won hearts with her stint in the previous season. The actress is among those who have supported Vikas from the outside world and multiple instances prove the same.

Earlier, there were rumours about Vikas Gupta helping Rashami to get a role in Naagin 4. However, she quashed them while stating that he had nothing to do with her bagging a role in the supernatural drama. Talking about the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, a few of the housemates like Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav, and Aly Goni already got the chance to meet and greet their family members. This will continue in the next episode too as one can see in the latest promo of the reality show hosted by .

