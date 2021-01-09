Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai lends her support to Vikas Gupta; Warns Aly Goni for attacking the latter’s family

Bigg Boss 14 is having a family week and Rashami Desai came to meet her friend Vikas Gupta. She lashed out at other housemates for bullying Vikas.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting exciting with every passing day. The show is currently showing family week where contestants are meeting their family members after 100 days. Right from Eijaz Khan to Rakhi Sawant, the audience saw everyone going through an emotional breakdown after seeing their family. However, we do also see some happy moments like Rahul Vaidya whose mother informed him about her prepping for his wedding. Apart from this Vikas Gupta, who has been hitting headlines after his confession that his family not maintaining contact with him after his bisexual announcement, also has someone special who came to meet him.

In the recent promo released by the Colors channel, came to meet her friend Vikas Gupta. The video shows Rashami lashing out at other housemates for bullying Vikas Gupta, especially at Aly Goni. She warned him not to target Vikas Gupta for his family as he has his friends who are his family. This made Vikas Gupta emotional and he cried. Rashami Gupta supported Vikas and asked him to be strong. Recently, Aly had accused Vikas of favouring his friends in the industry.

Rashami and Vikas' friendship had grown while staying in the house. Recently, there was news claiming that Vikas helped Rashami in getting the role of Shalaka. However, Rashami denied all such rumours.

Rashami Desai, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, was last seen in Naagin 4. She essayed the role of Shalaka after Jasmin Bhasin left the show.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

