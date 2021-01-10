Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai reacts to Jasmin’s comment; Says ‘Whatever I said was for Aly’

Rashami Desai rubbished all claims made by Jasmin Bhasin and said that she was only directing it to Aly. Read details inside.

is hitting the headlines after she has visited Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 14. The actress, who went inside the house as a family member, gave a surprise to Vikas. Her visit was much welcomed by Jasmin Bhasin. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami, during her visit, slammed Aly Goni for taking out grudges against Vikas Gupta and trying to corner him.

However, after Rashami left, Jasmin was seen saying that she did the same with Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss season 13 and now she is taking out grudges against Aly. The Uttaran actress rejected all such claims and wrote on her Twitter, “Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player.” Earlier in the day, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also came out in Rashami's support and shared tweets against Jasmin.

Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sidharth Shukla have worked together on Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak.

Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player. — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 9, 2021

During Bigg Boss 13, Jasmin had entered the show as a guest and was seen ignoring Rashami and giving her full attention to Sidharth Shukla. Aly Goni had accused Vikas Gupta of favouring his friends in the industry. Recently, there was news claiming that Vikas helped Rashami in getting the role of Shalaka. However, Rashami denied all such rumours.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai lends her support to Vikas Gupta; Warns Aly Goni for attacking the latter’s family

Credits :Rashami Desai Twitter

