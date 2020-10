Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's 'aisi ladki' comment on Nikki Tambol; See post

Sidharth Shukla in a conversation with Nikki Tamboli, Gauahar Khan and Jasmin Bhasin yesterday night in Bigg Boss 14 used his famous 'aisi ladki' remark, and now Rashami Desai has finally reacted to it. Here's what she had to say.

She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, 'agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 Thinking face and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi... Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari... lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi.'

Take a look at Rashami's tweet here:

#Asihihunmain

agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi... Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari... lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi #rashamians #recklessattitude pic.twitter.com/AMQNq3aHqK — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 7, 2020

