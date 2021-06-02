Bigg Boss 14 rivals Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla turn pals & keep up the bro code in KKK 11; Here's proof

Fans of Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla have been excited to see them together on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Now, a video has been shared by Arjun Bijlani on his Instagram story that proves that once foes Rahul and Abhinav share a great bond now.

A show that has been the talk of the town since its contestants left for the shoot is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. One of the surprising two contestants on the show have turned out to be former Bigg Boss 14 rivals Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla. When it was revealed that both Abhinav and Rahul will be once again competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after Bigg Boss 14, fans expected to see the same kind of fireworks that they saw previously between the two. However, a recent video proves how, once foes, Rahul and Abhinav are keeping up the 'bro code' in Cape Town.

Taking to his Instagram story, shared a video of both Abhinav and Rahul's camaraderie together. In the video, we can see Rahul striking a pose near a private jet in the fields while Abhinav is seen turning photographer for his friend. The two could be seen sharing a moment when Rahul turned muse for Abhinav and posed for a photoshoot. Arjun is also heard teasing the two in the background while filming their photoshoot shenanigans. Arjun says, "Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya ki photo kheech raha hai aur log kehte hai ke yeh ladte rehte hai. (Abhinav is clicking Rahul's photos and people claim that they fight)"

Seeing the video, fans of Rahul and Abhinav surely can guess that the two have apparently let go of all that has happened previously in Bigg Boss 14 and now share a great bond on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Another set of photos that Arjun shared also featured Abhinav and Rahul in one frame with the entire group and left fans excited to see their camaraderie on the show when it goes on air. Currently, the shoot is going on in Cape Town with Rohit Shetty as the taskmaster. Other contestants on the show are Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, , Aatha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli.

