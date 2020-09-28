Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to enter the show as a star couple?

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have reportedly come on board for Bigg Boss 14. Read.

Looks like Bigg Boss 14 got a lot more interesting as we hear that star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be entering the house as contestants this year. Yes, you read it right! Rubina and Abhinav had been enjoying their time together with family in Himachal Pradesh and have reportedly returned to Mumbai and are reportedly quarantined in a Mumbai hotel. The duo will definitely add a lot more fun to the season this year which boasts of interesting celebrities who will be entering the camera guarded house.

Rubina and Abhinav have always managed to create waves with their chemistry and we can surely expect a lot more of it inside the house, taking the entertainment quotient up by several notches. Apart from them, Gia Manek, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurrpal, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Sneha Ullal, Eijaz Khan, will also be a part of the show, as per the buzz.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Grand premiere with Salman Khan already shot; contestants to directly enter house?

Speaking of the season this year, during the launch mentioned that this season is a dream come true for many as it will have a BB mall, spa, restaurant corner, a theatre, everything one missed during the lockdown period. The contestants will be checked for COVID 19 every week and all necessary precautions will be taken. The contestants have reportedly shot for their performances and will directly enter the house on the premiere day. Bigg Boss 14 premiers on October 3 will air at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×