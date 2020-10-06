  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's spat for necessities leaves netizens divided; See Reactions

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's nasty verbal spat over getting necessities from the BB mall in last night's Bigg Boss 14 episode.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: October 6, 2020 05:31 pm
While viewers thought that Bigg Boss 14 contestants will take a few episodes to settle down, it seems like they're 'on' in the game. Within just two days, housemates have started showing their faces as fights and arguments have begun, creating an unsettling atmosphere in the BB 14 house. In last night's episode, viewers got to see an ugly war of words between TV's much-loved bahus, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. 

The two beauties were seen fighting over getting some basic necessities for themselves from the BB mall.  It is already known that each day, Hina Khan who is in charge of the new luxuries in the house, is only allowed to give  7 items from the BB mall. As usual, Hina asked the contestants to decided among themselves mutually, in which 7 items are required. However, this created a rift, as the supply was limited but the demands were not. Rubina requested for two items, footwear, and shoes, keeping in mind hygiene. But, Jasmin disagrees with her and asks Rubina to get only one thing as it would affect other inmates' needs. 

Jasmin on the other hand asked for 4 makeup items, on the pretext that she has not taken a single product from the BB mall since the beginning. This led to a clash between the two. Both were adamant about having what they want. Rubina was not in a mood to compromise, and neither was Jasmin and the latter ended up called the Shakti actress 'unfair.' Rubina also lost her patience, and explained why the two things (slippers and shoes) are important for her. 

While the housemates couldn't come to a conclusion, Hina favoured Rubina and asked Jasmin to give her some time to think. But the senior also added Jasmin made a valid point. This cat-fight between Jasmin and Rubina caught everyone's attention and left Twitterati divided in opinions. While some though Jasmin was right and supported her, others felt Rubina was correct and backed her. 

Here's how Netizens reacted to Jasmin and Rubina's tussle: 

Well, it would be interesting to see who adjusts and compromises. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

