Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's spat for necessities leaves netizens divided; See Reactions

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's nasty verbal spat over getting necessities from the BB mall in last night's Bigg Boss 14 episode.

While viewers thought that Bigg Boss 14 contestants will take a few episodes to settle down, it seems like they're 'on' in the game. Within just two days, housemates have started showing their faces as fights and arguments have begun, creating an unsettling atmosphere in the BB 14 house. In last night's episode, viewers got to see an ugly war of words between TV's much-loved bahus, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin.

The two beauties were seen fighting over getting some basic necessities for themselves from the BB mall. It is already known that each day, who is in charge of the new luxuries in the house, is only allowed to give 7 items from the BB mall. As usual, Hina asked the contestants to decided among themselves mutually, in which 7 items are required. However, this created a rift, as the supply was limited but the demands were not. Rubina requested for two items, footwear, and shoes, keeping in mind hygiene. But, Jasmin disagrees with her and asks Rubina to get only one thing as it would affect other inmates' needs.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan 'finally' loses cool after four days; Bursts out at Sidharth Shukla, housemates

Jasmin on the other hand asked for 4 makeup items, on the pretext that she has not taken a single product from the BB mall since the beginning. This led to a clash between the two. Both were adamant about having what they want. Rubina was not in a mood to compromise, and neither was Jasmin and the latter ended up called the Shakti actress 'unfair.' Rubina also lost her patience, and explained why the two things (slippers and shoes) are important for her.

While the housemates couldn't come to a conclusion, Hina favoured Rubina and asked Jasmin to give her some time to think. But the senior also added Jasmin made a valid point. This cat-fight between Jasmin and Rubina caught everyone's attention and left Twitterati divided in opinions. While some though Jasmin was right and supported her, others felt Rubina was correct and backed her.

Here's how Netizens reacted to Jasmin and Rubina's tussle:

Honestly kal ke episode of bad se mereko lag raha hai ki

Iss season mein #JasminBhasin or #RubinaDilaik ka fight highlight hona chaiye

Mereko in dono ka Fight dekhna hai yar #TVkiDooBahu #bb14 — Ajay Paul (@AjayPau26202762) October 6, 2020

Yesterday episode I have already seen

Where #JasminBhasin was talking so politely and #RubinaDilaik is so Rude https://t.co/CGSOcb5wnj — JK (@Tejufan3) October 6, 2020

I support #JasminBhasin she is sensible n right, #RubinaDilaik baby doing future planing. don't need shoes n chappal both. U can choose one that is valid point by Jasmin a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BB14?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BB14 #BigBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — JK (@Tejufan3) October 6, 2020

#JasminBhasin was right yesterday #RubinaDilaik wanted to shout loudly so she picked on her Shoes chappal dono ek sath pahnegi kya ...jasmin coming out strong not shy at all #BB14 #BigBoss — Honest (@honest_bb) October 6, 2020

So #RubinaDilaik asking for 2 things is UNFAIR,while #JasminBhasin asking for 4 things is FAIR? You can't walk around without Slippers, but you can walk with 3 makeup products?You can borrow the 4 one? And Jasmin was crying that Rubina doesn't have INSANIAT#BiggBoss14 — Sherry Says (@SherrySays1) October 6, 2020

Yesterday episode was okay unnecessary fights of #RubinaDilaik and #JasminBhasin, #Rubina was little bit rude should handle maturely and be calm not to be hyper Everytime as she is good player, others r not opened yet, last #SaraGurpal and #NikkiTamboli conv was fun#BiggBoss14 — Kajall_rawat07 (@KajallRawat07) October 6, 2020

there are two types of people in the world: one who prefer to fight for their self-esteem like #AsimRiaz & #RubinaDilaik & other ones are those who fight for nothing, just show off like jasmin & paras chhabra. #BiggBoss14 #BB14#JasminBhasin — Rubina dilaik official fan base (@RubinaOfficial) October 6, 2020

Well, it would be interesting to see who adjusts and compromises. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×