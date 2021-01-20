  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya at loggerheads as latter passes personal remarks on her & Abhinav

Rahul Vaidya's remarks did not go well with Rubina who, in response, took his partner's name amid the task. Read on to know more.
Mumbai
Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya’s open rivalry is known to everyone. Both of them never leave a chance to take a jibe at each other. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the division of the housemates into two teams led by Rubina and Rahul respectively for a task. While the former was made the leader of the red team, Rahul headed the yellow team. It is during this task that both of them were seen at loggerheads yet again.  

Things initially intensified when Rahul called out Abhinav for not saving Jasmin from the nominations earlier. He also termed him a ‘user’ in this regard. He did not stop here and passed a few personal remarks on the latter that involved his wife Rubina. The singer said in Hindi that roughly translates as, “How can a person be dear to anyone who does not even belong to his wife.” This prompts Rubina to burst out who then confronts Rahul for commenting on her life.

Not only did she slam the singer for his remarks but also said that he does not have the courage to bring his partner to the show. Rahul then said in his defense that he can comment on them as both of them are a part of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina responds to this by stating that it was Rahul who dragged his girlfriend’s name in the show and not anyone else. In the midst of all this, Abhinav also got into a tiff with the singer regarding the same issue.

