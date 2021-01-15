Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat fight over abusive language; Former says ‘Kaisi maa hai aap

Rubina and Sonali heat up the atmosphere with their fight. Sonali Phogat is being trolled for her use of abusive words.

Rubina Dilaik is turning out to be a stronger contestant and has all the potential to win the trophy. In recent episodes, the actress has proved herself that she is also one of the tough contestants. Her fights with the contestants are gaining her more popularity as many former contestants have also supported her. In the coming episode, viewers are all set to witness another round of the massive fight between Rubina and Sonali Phogat. Sonali used an abusive word which has also not gone well with fans.

The video shows Sonali asking who has defamed her name and even threatened the housemates about her political power. While doing so, Sonali also used an abusive word which made Rubina angry. And she said, ‘I did it. Now will you abuse me? You have a daughter will you say the same to her. What kind of mother you are?” The house atmosphere heated up after their argument. Abhinav is seen stopping Rubina, while Arshi is trying to control Sonali.

Sonali using such foul language has not been accepted by her fans too. She is being trolled on Twitter. Rubina’s fans are coming out in her support.

Recently, Rubina also fought with Eijaz Khan over food. Abhinav Shukla had also warned Eijaz not to come close to his wife.

In another video released by Colors TV channel, all the contestants have been punished by the Bigg Boss for flouting rules during a task. They will all have to earn their ration as punishment.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik & Eijaz Khan fight; Abhinav Shukla intervenes & warns him to not come close to her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Color TV twitter

Share your comment ×