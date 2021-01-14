Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik & Eijaz Khan fight; Abhinav Shukla intervenes & warns him to not come close to her

Rubina and Eijaz lock their horns over luxury ration. Eijaz asked her not to give him advice about what to eat.

The contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 has won the luxury budget task and there is extra ration in the house. But this has become another reason for the contestants to fight. Viewers will be seeing Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan locking horns over the ration issue. The fight will start after Eijaz Khan will takes more food than what is allotted to each person. On this Rubina warn Eijaz that he may fall by overeating. This irks Eijaz and he starts shouting at Rubina to not teach him.

A fresh video has been released by the channel which shows Rubina and Eijaz fighting over food. The video further shows Eijaz coming closer to Rubina and gives her a high five. Upon this, Rubina screams at him saying ‘Don’t touch me without my permission.’ Their fight gets ugly when Rubina’s husband Abhinav intervenes and warns Eijaz not to come close to her. He says, “Do not come close to my wife. No physical connection.’ Rahul Vaidya also accused Rubina of being authoritative and demanding everyone what they should eat.

The video caption reads, “Ration ki baat par hui @RubiDilaik aur @KhanEijaz ki ladayi. Jab @ashukla09 aayenge iss takraar ke beech toh kya badh jayegi baat?”

Earlier in the day, another video was released showing Rubina fighting with Rahul Vaidya during a task. Rahul accused Rubina of bringing Disha Parmar’s name in the fight which is not right. Rubina also replies to him saying ‘You should also not bring my husband in our fight.

