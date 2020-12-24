Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan & others to receive letters from home during Christmas task

Bigg Boss 14 will soon witness a special task on the occasion of Christmas. Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss 14 has been keeping the audience hooked to their television sets right from the beginning. With just a few contestants remaining, everyone thought that the finale was nearing soon. However, to everyone’s surprise, the makers introduced the new challengers inside the BB house most of whom were earlier a part of the reality show. As Christmas is just around the corner, arrangements have also been made inside the Bigg Boss house for all the housemates and the challengers.

As per reports, a task will be held on the special occasion in which Vikas Gupta who is currently the captain of the house will have some important decisions to make. He will choose a particular housemate who will be sitting on the cycle. This same individual will also get to decide who among the other housemates will get a letter from their respective family members. For instance, if Eijaz sits on the cycle, he will choose Jasmin for the letter, and so on.

Now, it is yet to be known whether Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and others will get letters too given the fact that they entered the BB house very recently. As for Vikas Gupta, he was ousted from the reality show owing to his behaviour towards Arshi Khan. However, he did come back to the house and is currently appointed the captain too! Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 last week. She was among the challengers who entered the house a few weeks ago.

Credits :India Forums

