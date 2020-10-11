Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin to Nikki Tamboli; Most followed contender on social media REVEALED

Bigg Boss 14 made a startling beginning last week. While contestants are trying to prove their mettle in the BB 14 house, do you know who's the most-followed contestant on Instagram? From Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin to Nikki Tamboli, here's the social media standing of BB 14 freshers.

Bigg Boss is the most-loved and most-watched reality show on Indian Television. Every year, viewers keep waiting to see a new set of contestants be locked in the BB house. Last week, the much-awaited season 14 was launched by , who donned the hosts' cap for the 11th time for the show. Several new faces were introduced, along with three previous contenders - , Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla aka the Toofani seniors.

With the rules, format, and game being changed, contestants aka freshers are putting in their best foot forward to make a place in the BB 14 house. In the first week itself, viewers have seen some bonds and many clashes. Slowly and steadily, the contestants are trying to show their real side and wine over fans' hearts through their stint in BB 14. While contestants are trying to prove their mettle in the BB 14 house, do you know who's the most-followed contestant on social media? From Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin to Nikki Tamboli, today we reveal the social media standing of BB 14 freshers.

Rubina Dilaik

The first position shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody! Rubina Dilaik is counted amongst the top actresses on Indian Television. The Pahadi girl has a huge family of 2.3 million people on Instagram. Rubina's social media game is on point. From fashion tricks to health tips, from travel glimpses to fun moments with co-stars, the beautiful actress's Instagram feed will never get you bored. Her feed depicts her personality - daredevil, lively, headstrong, and enthusiastic, just like her BB 14 game.

Sara Gurpal

Matching Rubina's steps, when it comes to numbers, is Sara Gurpal, with 2.3 million followers. Well, did you know her real name is Rachna Devi? If you did not, you know it now! The Punjabi Kudi has not only mesmerized everyone with her soul-stirring voice, but also her fashion statement. Apart from singing, the beautiful girl also tried her hands on acting and aced the game. With her sweet, bubbly, and friendly nature, Sara has already made a special place in the BB 14 house.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Report: Most followed Bigg Boss winners on Instagram; Shweta Tiwari, Dipika Kakar to Sidharth Shukla

Jasmin Bhasin

Next on our list is the chirpy, cute Naagin - Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin has made a mark in the Indian Television industry with her acting chops and performance. You might have seen JB get emotional quite a few times in BB 14, but her Instagram is filled with light-hearted moments, showing that she's quite playful. From wearing the chef's hat during lockdown to taking trips with friends to randomly clicking pictures, Jasmin knows how to keep her fans 2.2 million engaged with her Insta game.

Pavitra Punia

For Pavitra Punia, Bigg Boss 14, is her second reality show. And within the first week, we've certainly known that she knows how to play the game. Pavitra enjoys a following of 506 thousand followers on Instagram. Her Instagram is filled with beautiful pictures of her. From no-makeup selfies to mirror selfies, from traditional wear to modern attires, Naagin 3 actress never misses a chance to give a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is the most talked-about contestant of Bigg Boss season 14. From the premiere episode, the South Indian actress has made such a mark that everyone she has grabbed all the eyeballs. While some call her the troublemaker, others appreciate her game-playing sense. Whatever might be the opinion of others' Nikki is the first 'confirmed' contestant on BB 14. She's known for her bold, beautiful styling, and her Instagram is filled with her fashionable pictures. She enjoys a following of 506 thousand followers.



Nishant Singh Malkhani

Nishant Singh Malkhani, popularly known as AJ by Telly viewers, made a grand entry in the BB 14 house. While initially, he showed his 'the game is on' avatar, but later got lost in the house. He enjoys a following of 456 people on Instagram. His social media posts are filled with BTS moments, fun clicks with friends, workout glimpses, and more.

Rahul Vaidya

Every 90s kid certainly knows Rahul from his Indian Idol days, and the magic in his voice is still the same. The handsome and talented singer enjoys a following of 210k followers on Instagram. His account is simple yet pleasing. It is filled with happy moments from his life, with his loved ones, family, and friends. However, his posts with actress Disha Param (Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara fame) have caught much attention, and rumours of their relationship are abuzz.

Abhinav Shukla

Rubi's dotting husband Abhinav Shukla enjoys a following of 202 thousand followers on Instagram. The Indian model-actor is known for his calm and composed nature. His bio on the platform, 'A Bushman trapped in a concrete jungle,' describes that the handsome hunk is a nature-love and is often seen traveling around with his wifey amidst the beauty of nature.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED

Eijaz Khan

The 'romantic hero' Eijaz Khan's entry in the BB 14 house was looked forward by many. Though touted to be an 'angry young man', Eijaz's first week in the BB 14 house has gone quite smoothly, with him trying to gell up with people. He enjoys a following of 64. 3 thousand people on Instagram. He is not much socially active, but often gives glimpses from his personal life and workout regime. Even at 45, Eijaz has maintained himself so well that girls are going gaga over him.

Shehzad Deol

Shehzad seems to love reality shows. Spiltisvilla, Ace of Space to Bigg Boss 14, the Punjabi Munda has tried his luck all popular reality shows and definitely established a name for himself. In the BB 14 house, Shehzad is seen taking stands, fighting for the right, and also putting his point of view. The handsome young man enjoys a following of 60. 7 thousand people on Instagram and has won hearts with his smile and well-built body.

Jaan Sanu

Last we have Jaan Sanu, the first BB 14 contestant who was introduced during the premiere episode by Salman Khan. Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan is a budding singer, and his happy-go-lucky personality is grabbing eyeballs in the BB 14 house. He has a following of 8,624 followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy to Surbhi Chandna: Find out who is the most followed 'Naagin' actress on social media

PS - The actual number of followers may vary as it may keep growing with each passing day. But the hierarchy of BB 14 contestants social media standing at the time of publishing this article remains the same.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×