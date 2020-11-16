Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli get 'shocked' as Aly Goni nominates them along with Kavita Kaushik

Aly Goni will turn into a 'mastermind' as he will nominate strong players Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, and Nikki Tamboli by using his special powers during nominations. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

yesterday before signing off, said that the Bigg Boss 14 game is going to get tougher as the show has reached half its route. Well, it looks like, things are getting hotter in the BB 14 house with each passing day, as contestants are fearing about their survival. After Shardul Pandit's shocking eviction last night, everyone has pulled up their socks and are strategizing to play safe and wise now.

Though Diwali is over, the firecrackers don't seem to end in the BB 14 house. In tonight's episode, a 'big cracker' is going to cause a storm in the house. If you're an avid viewer of the show, by now you must have guessed what we're talking about. Well, a new week will begin in the BB 14 house, and it will be time for nominations. However, this time the nominations will be different and shocking. It will test contestants' bond, and will probably also break some friendships.

Unlike all the past times when housemates nominated two of their co-contestants citing valid reasons, this time 'scene paltega.' The power of nominations will be vested in the captain, i.e. Aly Goni. Yes, Aly will get the power to nominate six contestants, and he will turn into a 'mastermind' by picking some strong players. First, Aly will nominate Kavita Kaushik, and the grin on the actress's face proves that she had expected this out of Aly.

However, in a shocking move, Aly will then nominate Rubina Dilaik, leaving her utterly shocked. Rubina, who is Jasmin Bhasin's 'good friend' did not expect this move from the latter's BFF Aly. Rubina expresses her disappointment to Jasmin saying, 'Aly ne mujhe daal diya.' Jasmin is left speechless, and Rubina's hubby Abhinav also doesn't seem to take Aly's call positively.

Aly's 'game' does not stop here, as he goes on to nominate Nikki Tamboli, with who he shares a decent bond. He alleges that Nikki keeps back-biting about him with Kavita and thus he wishes to nominate her. Later, an upset Nikki gets into a debate with Aly. She expresses her disappointment saying that she did not expect him to take decisions under someone else's influence. While Aly tries to clear his stance, Nikki calls him 'ridiculous.'

Well, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house is certainly going to get hotter, and equations will be tested. Aly's bold moves at this crucial stage will cause a stir in the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

