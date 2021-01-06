Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik vs Arshi Khan intensifies; Former gets in an argument with hubby Abhinav Shukla

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, trouble seems to be waiting for Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Not just this, Rubina and Arshi Khan will once again be seen at loggerheads with each other and it also may cause more issues between Abhinav and Rubina.

Bigg Boss is a show that has the power to take on a toll on relationships. Be it between friends or between a couple, the game of Bigg Boss has always confronted the contestants with emotional challenges. This time, it is Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla whose relationship is undergoing a crisis. In a glimpse of the upcoming episode, the two are seen arguing about their differences in the Bigg Boss house. Rubina confronts Abhinav and admits that she is having trouble in believing Abhinav.

She is seen reminding him that she has always stood by him. However, Abhinav remains obstinate and says that Rubina is getting emotional for no reason. The argument doesn’t end on a good note as Abhinav gets up and leaves a weeping Rubina sitting alone on the couch. If this was not enough for Rubina, her current rival on Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan, is not making things any easier for her.

Arshi is seen taking on Rubina for speaking in English and yet again chasing her all around the house. Arshi is relentless in her attacks against Rubina and warns her of dire consequences if Rubina were to again speak in English. As Rubina does not give in, Arshi, in a fit of anger, proceeds to break a chair in the dining area. Eventually, Eijaz has to intervene and stop Arshi from causing any more damage to the house.

Check out the glimpse of the upcoming episode:

It’s now time for the coveted Captaincy task as the housemates all gather around in the living room area. This time, two chosen contestants who are vying for Captaincy will be posing as scientists. The other housemates will turn into lab rats, and the scientists will have to test two different coloured pills on them. One is the medicine while the other is a deadly poison. If the housemates choose correctly, they will move ahead, but if they eat the wrong pill, a siren will ring and that housemate will be out of the task!

Aly and Sonali are chosen as scientists. The housemates all start plotting about which pill will be the medicine and which one will be the poison. Scientist Aly tells Nikki that she should eat the red pill. However, Sonali and Aly decide that the red pill is the poison. When Nikki enters and chooses to eat the red pill, the buzzer rings announcing that it is poison! Nikki is devastated. She blames Aly for scheming against her and that she will never ever believe anyone in the house anymore!

Will Rubina and Abhinav patch up, or will they move further apart? How will the Captaincy task pan out? Will the housemates' trust Scientist Aly anymore?

Also Read|Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik fights with Arshi Khan; Abhinav tells wife to stop being a ‘cry baby’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×