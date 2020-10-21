  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wishes to QUIT show after Salman Khan's luggage remark for Abhinav; Netizens REACT

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik expressed her disappointment with Salman Khan's distasteful comment about her husband Abhinav Shukla during WKV. She even said she's ready to 'quit' the show as she feels disrespected. Here's what netizens have to say about the entire episode.
Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wishes to QUIT show after Salman Khan's luggage remark for Abhinav; Netizens REACT
Rubina Dilaik is considered to be one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14. However, yesterday, the actress had an emotional breakdown, as she was 'upset' with host Salman Khan's remark. It so happened that Bigg Boss called Rubina in the confession room for a heart-to-heart talk, wherein she revealed that she is 'hurt' by Salman calling her husband Abhinav her 'samaan' aka luggage during the WKV episode. 

The Shakti actress expressed that she felt the comment was distasteful, and she felt insulted. Rubina did not blame Salman directly. She said that she cannot work where she does not feel respected, indirectly hinting towards opting out of BB 14. 'I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected, expressed Rubina to Bigg Boss. She also shared that she was the one to convince Abhinav to be a part of the show. However, Salman tagging Abhinav as her 'belonging' did not go down well with her, as it was disrespectful for Abhinav and her. 

After listening to Rubina, Bigg Boss tried explaining to her that Salman might have just poked fun, and maybe a humours remark from him. However, Rubina did not bow down, and expressed her desire to leave Bigg Boss 14. 'Mai yaha kaam nahi karna chahti (I don't want to work here). Nothing against Salman sir, nothing against the show.

However, later Bigg Boss asked Abhinav to join Rubina in the confession room and explained the matter to him. Bigg Boss finally convinced Rubina to stay in the BB 14 house, and wait to clear things with Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar. Rubina's breakdown became the highlight of the episode, and many viewers have reacted to the situation and Rubina's indirect accusation against the host. 

Here's how Netizens reacted to Rubina's emotional breakdown over Salman's remark on Abhinav: 

Well, it would be interesting to see how Salman clears the air with Rubina in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rubina is right here? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

absolutely she is right non have the right to give any personal comment the way he address him look like that they just want rubina to be part of show but she forced bb14 team to take abhinav in the show

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

She is not right. It was said in fun. Har cheez ka issue bnane ka aadat hai Rubina ko. Ppl had said so many bad things last season to each othr. Bt rashmi nor sana blamed big boss or salman for anything. Salman instead helped them cum out strong. Rubina is jst in her own bubble whr whtevr she says is right.

