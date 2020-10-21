Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wishes to QUIT show after Salman Khan's luggage remark for Abhinav; Netizens REACT

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik expressed her disappointment with Salman Khan's distasteful comment about her husband Abhinav Shukla during WKV. She even said she's ready to 'quit' the show as she feels disrespected. Here's what netizens have to say about the entire episode.

Rubina Dilaik is considered to be one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14. However, yesterday, the actress had an emotional breakdown, as she was 'upset' with host 's remark. It so happened that Bigg Boss called Rubina in the confession room for a heart-to-heart talk, wherein she revealed that she is 'hurt' by Salman calling her husband Abhinav her 'samaan' aka luggage during the WKV episode.

The Shakti actress expressed that she felt the comment was distasteful, and she felt insulted. Rubina did not blame Salman directly. She said that she cannot work where she does not feel respected, indirectly hinting towards opting out of BB 14. 'I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected, expressed Rubina to Bigg Boss. She also shared that she was the one to convince Abhinav to be a part of the show. However, Salman tagging Abhinav as her 'belonging' did not go down well with her, as it was disrespectful for Abhinav and her.

After listening to Rubina, Bigg Boss tried explaining to her that Salman might have just poked fun, and maybe a humours remark from him. However, Rubina did not bow down, and expressed her desire to leave Bigg Boss 14. 'Mai yaha kaam nahi karna chahti (I don't want to work here). Nothing against Salman sir, nothing against the show.

However, later Bigg Boss asked Abhinav to join Rubina in the confession room and explained the matter to him. Bigg Boss finally convinced Rubina to stay in the BB 14 house, and wait to clear things with Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar. Rubina's breakdown became the highlight of the episode, and many viewers have reacted to the situation and Rubina's indirect accusation against the host.

Here's how Netizens reacted to Rubina's emotional breakdown over Salman's remark on Abhinav:

#RubinaDilaik what is wrong in it to take a stand for her husband??

Rubina is doing well in the show and also she is correct. In the name of humour noone can disrespect anyone. — Ruchi (@Ruchi58572003) October 21, 2020

#BiggBoss14 should let #RubinaDilaik go as soon as possible or she will 100% makeup a issue against #BiggBoss14 and #SalmanKhan . She feels so entitled and privileged that she can only live in her own bubble. pic.twitter.com/gEekq5lAK8 — PC (@SillyyPrince) October 21, 2020

The way #RubinaDilaik disrespects the show is crazy. #SalmanKhan should never talk to them again because they are completely crazy and making an issue out of nothing! Don’t come on the show if ur gonna act like this #BB14 — (@BiggFan77) October 21, 2020

Agar Thoda bhi self respect bacha hai na #RubinaDilaik mein to show se ab nikal jana chahiye. Har dusre din isko kuch na kuch bura lagta hai bolti hai ki I want to leave the show.

Abe to nikal na..

Kyun itna drama kar rahi hai.. — Abhishek Singh (@ItsNobody4U_) October 21, 2020

#RubinaDilaik U have to be strong ....iss game mein bahut ganda bolenge so stay strong #AbhinavShukla @RubiDilaik .... — ShivaiSingh (@Shivai69927137) October 21, 2020

Why is #RubinaDilaik so negative thinker? She always thinks that everyone is conspiring to disrespect her. — Babur Raiyan (@BaburRaiyan2) October 21, 2020

So #RubinaDilaik is offended by @BeingSalmanKhan joke??? WTH? Kaun si desh ki rajkumari aayi hain yeh? I feel sorry for all of her fans, she can’t respect the channel, show, host which is giving her work, then how will she respect her fans? #BiggBoss14 — Kaisi Yeh Yaarian (@KYYariaan) October 21, 2020

#RubinaDilaik is a dumbo mentally retarded woman she wants to play game with Salman and big boss she is completely clueless about big boss than why you come to big boss — Ritesh (@Ritesh34557696) October 21, 2020

#RubinaDilaik wants to quit the show coz of #SalmanKhan joke on #WKW ???? Seriously One needs to be very very strong to make it to the end of the season and eventually win it !! ~ Unless you are favoured Aise kaise chalega #BB14 — Shenaz (@shenazO506) October 21, 2020

Well, it would be interesting to see how Salman clears the air with Rubina in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rubina is right here? Let us know in the comment section below.

