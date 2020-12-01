Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika REACTS to her revealing about marriage issues with Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika Dilaik has opened up about her disclosing trouble in her marriage with husband Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14. Here's what she has to say.

Bigg Boss 14's last night's episode was all about emotions as several contestants shared their 'deepest and darkest secrets' in front of the world. It all happened to win the immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik, and become the first contestant to enter the BB 14 finale. While Eijaz Khan took away the immunity stone from Rubina and became the first finalist of season 14, it was Rubina's 'secret' that brought about a wave on social media.

The actress opened up about the trouble in her love paradise with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina revealed that her and Abhinva's relationship had hit a rocky patch. They were about to get divorced. In fact, they had given each other six month's time, and November was the month they had to take the final decision about their marriage. Rubina shared that this is the only reason they decided to participate in BB 14, to spend time with each other. 'Mere aur Abhinav ka kaaran Bigg Boss karne ka ye tha.. Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono sath nahi aate toh sath reh bhi na paate,' confessed Rubina as she cried incosolably.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar roots for beau Rahul Vaidya for finale; Nakuul Mehta 'teases' and makes her blush

Rubina's revelation about the problems in her marriage with Abhinav sent shock waves across. Now, Rubina's sister, Jyotika Dilaik, has also reacted to her revealing about her marriage issues on national TV on BB 14. First, she priased RubiNav for giving their best despite the problems between them. 'I wonder Rubina and Abhinav were under so much pressure during the initial weeks of their entry in the BB 14 house, but still they managed to play so well,' expressed Jyotika.

In a following tweet, Jyotika lauded the couple for battling against their issues bravely and not giving up. Jyotika shared, 'Sabne apni deepest secrets btai or definitely sb k liye vo difficult hoga. Sabhi contestants ne jo secrets btai vo sb unka past tha but Rubinav k to present mai chal rha tha,they were battling quietly inside their hearts yet smile was always there on their faces. RubiNav Forever.' (Every contestant unveiled their secrets, and it must be difficult for all. However, the secrets others shared were about their past, RubiNav are still going through their issues in present. But they battled it quietly by putting a smile on their faces.'

Take a look at Jyotika's tweets here:

I wonder @RubiDilaik and @ashukla09 were under so much pressure during the initial weeks of their entry in BB house, still they managed to play so well.

#RubinavForever — Jyotika Dilaik (@JyotikaDilaik) November 30, 2020

Sabne apni deepest secrets btai or definitely sb k liye vo difficult hoga.

Sabhi contestants ne jo secrets btai vo sb unka past tha but Rubinav k to present mai chal rha tha,they were battling quietly inside their hearts yet smile was always there on their faces. RubiNav Forever — Jyotika Dilaik (@JyotikaDilaik) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, many fans of the much-loved Telly couple have also extended their support and showered love on them for coming out stronger. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 30 Written Update: Eijaz Khan wins immunity stone & becomes FIRST finalist of the show

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×