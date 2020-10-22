Bigg Boss 14: Rubina’s mother thanks Hina for motivating her daughter; Latter calls actress strong individual

As Hina Khan has completed her stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik’s mommy has been all praises for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and called her a toofani senior.

After entertaining the audience for two weeks on Bigg Boss 14, along with other seniors Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan have moved out of the house now. Ever since the seniors have exited Bigg Boss house, they have been showered with immense love by the audience. In fact, netizens have been hailing Hina’s stint on the show. Amid this, Rubina Dilaik’s mother Shakuntla Dilaik also praised the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and called her a toofani senior.

In fact, she also expressed her gratitude towards Hina for motivating Rubina in the house and expressed her wish to meet the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant someday. “Thank you Hina for Always Motivate Rubina. Now I miss watching u As Senior oops Toofani Senior. Definitely Meet you one day. Khub Saara Pyaar @eyehinakhan– @RubiDilaik Mummy,” she tweeted. Overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Hina came up with a sweet reply for Rubina’s mommy. She called Rubina a strong individual. Hina tweeted, “Warm regards Aunty. Really appreciate your kind words. Your daughter is a strong individual. And yes will surely meet you one day” followed by a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Hina has also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for supporting her during her stint on Bigg Boss 14. This isn’t all. She also cherished the bond she had developed with Gauahar and Sidharth and admitted that she will be missing the ‘tigdi’. “Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauhar for being the way you wer..Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together.. And much more,” she tweeted.

