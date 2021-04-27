Is Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

The popular singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to participate in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. As per the reports, he is the highest-paid contestant on the show.

The most popular adventure and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set for the launch of its 11th season. The show has been deemed as the highest-rated reality adventure show which features celebrities from all over the country. Season 11 is almost ready for action and the list of the participants has kept the audience on its toes. Some of the popular names that have agreed to be part of the show are , Rahul Vaidya, , , Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, and others. As per the reports of Etimes TV exclusively, singer Rahul Vaidya is the highest-paid celebrity of the new season of KKK.

Sources close to the show informed us that Rahul is paid a whopping amount to do the show. He is the highest-paid contestant this season. The popular singer is apparently paid between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per episode. Initially, Rahul was not sure about participating in the show as he was offered the upcoming season of Nach Baliye with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. But he declined the offer as they were planning to get married and now with the COVID-19 situation in the country, the couple will not be tying the knot anytime soon. Hence, Rahul decided to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rahul Vaidya is a very popular name in the Indian TV industry owing to his participation in numerous reality shows and being the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He was famous for his excellent task performance as well as his smart game plan. He also won the hearts of the audience with his performance and conduct in the show.

The show KKK11 will be shot very soon in South Africa, in Cape Town. The shooting with commense from the upcoming month and the host is Rohit Shetty.

