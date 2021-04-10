Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi? Find out

Rahul Vaidya will reportedly be appearing soon on the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi along with few other Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

One of the most popular contestants of the top reality show of India Bigg Boss 14, the singer Rahul Vaidya is going to be seen soon on-screen again. The singing star will be soon entertaining his fans by doing various stunts on the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) season 11. There were rumours about the singer and his ladylove Disha Parmar being part of another reality show Nach Baliye. However, apparently he has chosen KKK. The singer will be a treat to watch on the show.

According to the sources, Rahul Vaidya was approached for the show after few weeks after he was out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. The makers of the show KKK were in talks with him, but he has suffered a back injury during the time, hence he was skeptical about doing the stunts show. The makers of the show feel that he was immensely loved on Bigg Boss 14 and he will be an asset for their show.

As per the sources, the makers of the show are still finalising the complete list of contestants and they are approaching other celebrities as well. The upcoming season will be featuring some popular celebs like Aastha Gill, DJ Waley Babu fame actress. Other celebs include . Others reportedly include Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, who are also on the list for the 11th season of the show. Nikki Tamboli had also indicated in an interview post she tested Covid 19 negative that she might be seen in the reality show soon. The complete list is yet to be declared.

Credits :Times of India

