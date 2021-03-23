Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya thanks Salman Khan for THIS gift; Shares his amazing experience of it; PIC

Rahul Vaidya is excited as he received an e-bike as a gift from superstar Salman Khan. He posted a picture and thanked the star.

The singer Rahul Vaidya has become one of the most famous names recently. His popularity reached heights when he entered Bigg Boss season 14 as a contestant and emerged as the runner-up. The singer became highlighted when he proposed to his long-term girlfriend Disha Parmar on the show. Rahul recently received a thoughtful gift from in the form of a Being Human E-Bike. Rahul Vaidya is very delighted with the special gift he received from superstar Salman Khan

Hence, he has expressed his gratitude for him on social media. The singer has posted a picture of him sitting on the e-bike as gets ready to roll it down the road. He looks amazing in the picture as he sports a casual outdoorsy look. He is seen wearing a print T-shirt along with black shorts. He has paired the look with cool blue shades. The singer is very excited on receiving the special gift and says that it will be a great experience as he loves to do outdoor activities and cardio workouts.

He wrote in the caption, “Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio.”

See post here:

Rahul Vaidya came in the second place of the show Bigg Boss 14 and the winner was Rubina Dilaik. He was the winner of the reality show Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and has been part of other TV shows also.

Also read- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar to tie the knot in 3 to 4 months? Here's what we know

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Share your comment ×