Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan showers birthday love on Pavitra Punia: Keep smiling, keep shining, I love you

As Pavitra Punia turned a year older today, Eijaz Khan penned a sweet note for his ladylove and wished him happiness and love.

Eijaz Khan has been a household name ever since he made an appearance in Bigg Boss 14. The Tanu Weds Manu actor was among the most talked about contestants on the popular reality show and he had made headlines not just for his strong game but also for his love affair with Pavitra Punia. The two stars found love in each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 and have been going strong with each other. In fact, they are often seen sharing love filled pics on social media giving a glimpse of their mushy chemistry.

So, as Pavitra turned a year older today, all eyes were on Eijaz’s social media handle and he did pen a heartfelt note for his ladylove. He shared happy pictures of the birthday girl on his social media giving a glimpse of their birthday celebrations wherein she was seen dressed in a black outfit and was posing with big, golden coloured balloons. In the caption, Eijaz showered love on his lady and wrote, “happy budday baby..... keep smiling. keep shining. i love you. #lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek . too much cake ho gaya.”

Take a look at Eijaz Khan’s post for Pavitra Punia:

Meanwhile, ever since Eijaz and Pavitra have made their relationship official, there have been speculations about their marriage. To this, the actor had stated marriage is likely to be on the cards soon. Speaking about it to TOI, Eijaz had stated, “We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year”.

