Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu mourns the demise of Nikki Tamboli’s brother: My heart is full of grief

Jaan Kumar Sanu has penned a heartfelt note for Nikki Tamboli as she lost her brother today and sent her strength during the difficult times.

Nikki Tamboli witnessed the shock of her life this morning as she lost her brother. It was reported that Nikki brother was diagnosed with COVID 19 and was also facing other medical issues. Needless to say, Nikki is heartbroken with the loss and even penned an emotional note for her brother. Ever since she shared the news, several celebs have come out in the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant’s support and paid their condolences. And now, joining them, former BB14 contestant and Nikki’s rumoured beau Jaan Kumar Sanu has also paid his condolence on social media.

Jaan took to his Instagram account and shared a message for Nikki and her family. Calling it a hard time for the actress, he asked Nikki to stay strong. Jaan wrote, “My heart is full of grief right now and extend my deepest condolences to Nikki and her entire family, it’s a hard time for them and all the people losing their loved ones. This wave has hit our inner circle now and is getting like an unstoppable beast. I pray to God to have mercy and give strength to all of us to fight this situation. Nikki please stay strong, loss is huge & left a void. @nikki_tamboli.”

Take a look at Jaan Kumar Sanu’s post for Nikki:

Earlier, Nikki had also poured her heart out on social media and wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our heart to lose you, You didn’t go alone. For part of us we went with you, The day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye. You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why. A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. We will meet again someday. I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten May your soul Rest in peace!!”

Also Read: BB14’s Nikki Tamboli pens an emotional note as she bids adieu to her brother: We will meet again someday

Share your comment ×