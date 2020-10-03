Bigg Boss 14’s Jasmin Bhasin heartbroken over Hathras case: Accused should be given the harshest punishment

Jasmin Bhasin, who will be seen in Bigg Boss 14, has expressed her anger over the Hathras incident and wants the accused to be punished quickly.

It hasn’t been long when the nation was taken aback with the brutal gangrape and assault of a 20 year old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The incident sparked outrage and several commoners and celebrities came out in support of the victim. In fact, social media was inundated with posts demanding strict punishment for accused. Joining them, Jasmin Bhasin, who will be seen in Bigg Boss 14, has expressed her anger over what transpired with the victim in Hathras case and emphasised that such cases should be death seriously.

Speaking about the same, the television actress stated that delayed justice in such cases is one of the reasons people aren’t much scared of committing such heinous crimes. “The Hathras gang rape case has been shocking. When the Nirbhaya case happened, the country was in shock. But it pains me to see that there has been yet another heinous case, and for all you know, there must have been many more which haven’t been reported. I just want to ask one question? Are we animals? What is the reason for such animality? It breaks my heart to see what the family had to go through even after her death. The fact that justice is delayed in these cases is one of the reasons why people are not very scared,” she added.

The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress also mentioned that accused should be given a harsh punishment. Jasmin stated, “Also, there is a general perception that the accused might not even get caught or be punished for the crime, which makes it easier for them to do such heinous acts. I feel that the accused should be given the harshest punishment. In many countries, rapists are castrated, we must also have similar laws.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Jasmin will be participating in led Bigg Boss 14. The much popular reality show will be premiered on October 3, 2020.

