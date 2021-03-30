Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli is ‘missing the fun on set’ as she recovers COVID 19; Says ‘Need to be back’

Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for COVID a couple of days ago and has been in home quarantine ever since.

Nikki Tamboli has been the talk of the town ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss 14. The diva was among the strongest contestants on the popular reality show and made sure to leave a mark with her stint. And while BB14 made Nikki a household name, she recently made the headlines after she had tested positive for COVID 19. It was reported that the actress is in self quarantine post diagnosis and is taking all the necessary precautions.

And now the former BB14 contestant has given her health update and revealed that she is recovering from the deadly virus. Nikki took to social media and shared a throwback picture of herself from days on the sets mentioning how much she misses being on the sets and the fun she used to have on sets. The diva asserted that she really needs to be back on sets and get back with her normal life. Nikki captioned the post as, “Major missing the fun on set #needtobeback #loveyouall #recovering” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post:

To recall, Nikki has shared the news about testing COVID positive on social media and had urged everyone to take all the precautions. Nikki wrote, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light.”

