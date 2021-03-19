Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID 19; Says ‘I am self quarantined’

Nikki Tamboli, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14, is currently in home quarantine after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

With the second wave of COVID 19 reaching its peak in India, the cases of the number of people infected with the deadly virus are rising continuously. From commoners to celebs, everyone has been getting infected by coronavirus. While there were reports that Kumkum Bhagya’s Manit Joura and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chadhmah’s Mayur Vakani getting tested positive for COVID 19, another television celeb has been diagnosed with the deadly virus. We are talking about Nikki Tamboli who became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 14.

The lady took to her Instagram account to share the news and revealed that she is currently in self quarantine and is taking all the necessary precautions. Nikki wrote, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Pleas be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light.”

Meanwhile, Nikki has been making the headlines for post BB14 equation with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The trio had developed a great bond and are even seen chilling out with the couple. In fact, Nikki had also shared a glimpse of her fun time with Rubina and Abhinav in Chandigarh

