Bigg Boss 14’s Nishant Singh Malkhani tests positive for COVID 19; Goes into quarantine

Nishant Singh Malkhani, who is known for his stint in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, stated that he was tested positive for coronavirus a day before he had to leave for a shoot in Goa.

Nishant Singh Malkhani had made the headlines lately when he had participated in Bigg Boss 14. Although his stint was short lived on the show, he did manage to leave a mark with his swag. And now the handsome hunk is making the headlines once again but this because of COVID 19. Nishant has been tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into home quarantine. The actor confirmed the news to Bombay Times and revealed that his test reports came just before he had to travel to Goa for a shoot.

Nishant revealed that his symptoms were mild and he had mistaken them for viral fever. “I was scheduled to travel to Goa for a shoot tomorrow and hence, had to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test, which came positive. I think I wasn’t destined to do the project. I have isolated myself and will be in quarantine for 14 days. The symptoms were mild. I had a sore throat and experienced weakness. I mistook it for a viral fever. Also, I didn’t expect to be infected, as I had been quite careful and was home all through the lockdown. In fact, the shoot turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as I underwent a test just because I was slated to travel for it. I am obviously not a part of the project anymore, but I wish them all the best,” he added.

Earlier, Nishant’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-star Kanika Mann had tested positive for coronavirus and had managed to beat the virus of late. Talking about the same, the actor stated that he is happy that Kanika has tested negative as she had serious symptoms.

