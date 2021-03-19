Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi? Here’s what we know

Rumours are going on that Rahul has given a nod but we are still waiting for the confirmation. The singer has not announced it till now.

Rahul Vaidya, the first runner up of reality show Bigg Boss 14, has gained immense popularity from his successful stint in the show. He became a household name and won millions of hearts from leadership. It was even speculated that he will be the winner but Rubina Dilaik lifted the trophy. He became more popular when he confessed his feeling for Disha Parmar on national television. And after coming out of the house he is often spotted with her in the public.

And now the reports are coming in that the singer has been approached for another reality show. The show is Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 which is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. According to Zoom Entertainment reports, the actor will be seen in it but however, we are still waiting for confirmation. Fans are really excited to see him in the show which is stunt-based. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had already participated in the show.

Rumours are also going on actors Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra, Urvashi Dholakia, Erica Fernandes, and Mohit Malik have been approached for the show. The shoot of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi will start in the summers but the location has not been decided yet.

Rohit Shetty had hosted seasons five, six, eight, nine, and 10. Karishma Tanna had won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Nia Sharma became the winner of the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India. Are you excited to see these actors in the show? Tell us in the comment section.

