Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya roots for Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Bhai is going to kill it

As Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer is creating a lot of buzz, Rahul Vaidya has sent his best wishes to the team.

Rahul Vaidya, who got his share of fame with his stint in Indian Idol, recently became the talk of the town once again after he had appeared in Bigg Boss 14 which was hosted by . He was among the strongest contestants of the popular reality show and his equation with Salman Khan also grabbed a lot of attention. And while Rahul emerged as the first runner up of the show, he has been all praises for the Dabangg star.

Recently, the makers of Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released the trailer of the cop drama and it got the social media brimming with an opinion. Interestingly, Rahul, who was papped in the city today, was also quizzed about his views on the much talked about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer and he was seen gushing about the Salman starrer. He said, “Radhe ka trailer bahut acha hai. Bhai is going to kill it and I can’t wait to see the film. All the best. Humari sab ki jaan… bhaijaan”.

Meanwhile, Rahul has also been making headlines for his personal life as well. The renowned singer is dating Disha Parmar for a while and the two had confessed their feelings for each other on national television. Ever since then, there have been speculations about their wedding. While the wedding is on the cards for Rahul and Disha, they will be tying the knot only after COVID situation gets under control. Taking about the same, Rahul had explained that wherever Disha and he went to book a place, there were restrictions. He hinted at the actuality of marriage after the lockdown situation settles down in Mumbai.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya speaks about his marriage plans to Disha Parmar: Madhanya became rehearsal for the wedding; WATCH

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×